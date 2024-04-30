Officials announce thousands of Indians employees to arrive in Israel

(MENAFN) In a significant move to address a pressing labor shortage exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, Israel has announced plans to welcome thousands of skilled construction workers from India.



The initiative, heralded as the largest influx of foreign labor in Israel's construction sector within a short span, is set to alleviate the void left by the absence of Palestinian workers, who have been barred from entry since the onset of conflicts in Gaza.



According to recent announcements from West Jerusalem, a staggering 6,000 construction workers from India are slated to arrive in Israel on subsidized flights throughout April and May.



This unprecedented recruitment drive has received clearance from key governmental bodies including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the Finance Ministry, and the Construction and Housing Ministry, signaling a coordinated effort to bolster the country's workforce.



The decision to tap into India's labor pool comes as part of a bilateral agreement between the two nations, facilitated by a government-to-government arrangement. Notably, reports from Indian media outlets highlight that the first wave of 60 Indian workers has already embarked on their journey to Israel, with an additional 900 having previously made the trip through business-to-business channels.



One of the primary incentives for Indian workers to pursue employment in Israel is the substantial disparity in wages. While construction laborers in India typically earn between USD150 to USD300 per month, the opportunity in Israel promises a minimum monthly income of USD1,600, making it an attractive prospect for those seeking better economic prospects.



This influx of Indian laborers follows a rigorous selection process, with nearly 9,727 candidates passing qualification tests in the Indian states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in January alone.



With an estimated 10,000 more workers slated to join in subsequent stages, as reported by the PTI news agency, the collaboration between the two nations seeks to address immediate labor demands while fostering stronger ties in the realm of trade and employment.



As Israel endeavors to fortify its construction industry amid ongoing challenges, the integration of skilled workers from India not only offers a pragmatic solution to labor shortages but also underscores the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships between nations facing shared economic imperatives.

MENAFN30042024000045015687ID1108156205