Modi addresses criticism leveled against India`s democracy

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Newsweek, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed criticisms leveled against India's democracy, asserting that some critics have lost touch with the country's values and aspirations. With parliamentary elections looming, Modi vehemently defended India's democratic principles, stating that democracy is ingrained in the nation's genes and not just enshrined in the constitution.



The Modi government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have faced repeated criticism, both domestically and internationally, over allegations of stifling dissent and curbing media freedom. Recent incidents, including the arrest of Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on corruption charges, prompted sharp reactions from Germany and the United States, leading to diplomatic tensions.



Despite these challenges, Modi emphasized the crucial role of the media in India's democracy, citing the presence of over 150,000 registered media publications and numerous news channels. He defended India's vibrant media landscape as a vital component of the country's feedback mechanism, countering claims of diminishing media freedom.



Critics have accused the Indian government of targeting journalists and media outlets, with instances like the raids on Newsclick reporters adding fuel to the ongoing debate over press freedom in the country. However, Modi's remarks underscore the government's commitment to upholding democratic values while navigating criticisms and challenges on both domestic and international fronts.

MENAFN30042024000045015687ID1108156204