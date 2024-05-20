On This Day: Events On May 21, From Rajiv Gandhi's Assassination, 1991 To Commune Of Paris, 1871

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On May 21, several notable events shaped history across various fields and regions. This date marks significant milestones from groundbreaking achievements in aviation and humanitarian efforts to pivotal political and social upheavals are a few key events that occurred on May 21 throughout history:

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassinated, 1991Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India, was assassinated in Tamil Nadu by a suicide bomber associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). His death was a significant event in Indian political history Read: Assassinating Rajiv Gandhi was a big blunder by a short-sighted LTTENational Anti-Terrorism Day is observed annually in India on May 21 to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi..The day was established by the VP Singh government to honour Rajiv Gandhi's memory and aims to educate people about the detrimental effects of terrorism and violence on society and the nation physicist Andrey Sakharov born, 1975Andrey Sakharov, a Soviet nuclear theoretical physicist and human rights advocate awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1975, was born in Moscow Association of the Red Cross foundedClara Barton founded the American Association of the Red Cross, which later became known as the American Red Cross, in 1881.

Commune of Paris Revolt, 1871The Commune of Paris began its revolt against the French national government led by Adolphe Thiers in 1871, starting a period of intense violence referred to as“Bloody Week.”Dame Barbara Cartland died, 2000British author Dame Barbara Cartland, known for writing over 700 books primarily consisting of romantic novels set in the 19th century, passed away at the age of 98 Kansas, 1856During the small civil war known as Bleeding Kansas-a conflict over control of the new U.S. territory of Kansas under the doctrine of popular sovereignty-a pro-slavery mob attacked and sacked the town of Lawrence, aiming to destroy what they saw as a stronghold of abolitionism woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, 1932In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland Today

R&B singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 83 Bill Champlin is 77 Leo Sayer is 76 Carol Potter is 76 Fairuza Balk is 50. Rock singer-musician Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event) is 50 Havoc (Mobb Deep) is 50 musician Tony LoGerfo (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 41 Sunkrish Bala is 40 David Ajala is 38 Ashlie Brillault is 37 singer Cody Johnson is 37 Scott Leavenworth is 34 Sarah Ramos is 33.

