Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In THESE States Till May 24. Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that various states of the Southern part of India, as well as the Northern states, will observe heavy rainfall in Southern till May 23 IndiaIn an official release, IMD said,“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 24.”It further said that heavy to heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on May 23. Coastal Karnataka will likely experience this on May 21 and 22, and South Interior Karnataka till May 21.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with similar conditions is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema over the next seven days Read: IMD issues red alert as heatwave grips northern India, heavy rainfall likely in Kerala. 10 updatesIsolated heavy rainfall is predicted for Coastal Karnataka on May 20 and 23, South Interior Karnataka on May 22 and 23, and Lakshadweep on May 22 widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands over the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall over the Nicobar Islands from May 20 to 23 light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada until May 22 and over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till 23 IndiaIMD noted that a western disturbance, as a cyclonic circulation, lies over Afghanistan and north Pakistan at a lower tropospheric level, with a trough aloft in middle tropospheric westerlies roughly along long its influence, Isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh till May 21 and Uttarakhand during the next 7 days Read: IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave, extreme rainfall in 5 states till May 23 | See full forecastMoreover,“Strong surface winds are very likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan during the next five days,” IMD said rainfall activities are expected over Odisha and Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand until May 23. Over the next five days, IMD said there will be widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim IndiaA cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels will lead to:1. Over the next five days, similar conditions will occur with 30-40 kmph gusty winds over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.2. Isolated heavy rainfall over Sikkim till May 21.3. Isolated very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on May 20 ConditionsIMD predicted,“Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in many areas over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi till May 23, in West Rajasthan from May 21 to 23, in East Rajasthan on May 22 and 23, in parts of West Uttar Pradesh from May 19 to 21, and in East Uttar Pradesh on May 20.”Also Read: Delhi heatwave: Govt asks schools to close immediately for summer vacationsHeat wave conditions are very likely in many parts of West Rajasthan on the 19th and 20th, in some parts of East Rajasthan during the 19th-21st, in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh during the 21st-23rd, in West Uttar Pradesh on the 22nd and 23rd, in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and north Madhya Pradesh during the 19th -23rd, and in Uttarakhand during the 19th -22nd and humid weather is likely over Konkan and Goa from May 19 to 21, and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Odisha on May 19 and 20 night conditions are very likely in East Rajasthan till May 23.

