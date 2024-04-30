Amman Stock Exchange Sees Decline In Trading Activity

Amman, Apr. 30 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange witnessed a downturn in Tuesday's trading, closing with a 1.67 percent decrease, reaching 2,390 points.Trading activity saw approximately 5.3 million shares exchanged, totaling around JD6.2 million, facilitated through 2,701 transactions.Among publicly traded companies, 41 experienced a decrease in share prices, while 19 saw an increase, and 25 remained stable.

