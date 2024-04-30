Commanders' Conclave Of IAF's South Western Air Command From May 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) The annual South Western Air Command (SWAC) Commanders' Conference is scheduled at the Headquarters of the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar from May 2 to May 3.

The conference will gather all SWAC commanders, providing a unified platform for exchanging ideas and best practices from their respective stations.

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari is expected to attend and will be accompanied by Neeta Chaudhari, President of the Air Force Families Welfare Association (Central).

The Air Chief is slated to address the assembled commanders, highlighting key strategies and operational insights.

In the last conference in 2023, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari emphasized embracing a disruptive training pattern while fostering a culture of discipline.

He urged the Commanders to keep pace with global technological developments, especially in the newer domains of space, cyber, and electronic warfare.