Asia-Pacific To Hold The Largest Share In The Travel Retail Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The travel retail market is projected to gain momentum during the forecast period due to rising traveling activities and increasing spending power across the globe. In 2017–2018, The travel retail market was valued at USD 68.6 billion and USD 78 billion, respectively, as per Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA). However, the COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted the travel retail market due to the lockdown imposed across the globe. The airport and the aviation industry have witnessed a collapse of around 77% in the first week of April 2020. Currently, only essential services are provided by the aviation industry, further hampering the market growth.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the travel retail market. In 2018, the region generated revenue of USD 36.8 billion, which is almost 50% of the global market. Increasing expenditure on the aviation industry and rising spending power drive regional market growth.



Travel Retail Market Segmentation

By Product



Fashion and accessories

Perfume and cosmetics

Electronics

Food

Confectionery products

Bakery products

Catering

Luxury goods

Watches

Jewelry

Wine & spirits



By Channel



Airports

Cruise line

Border, downtown, and hotel shops

Railway stations



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Africa





