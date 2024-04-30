CM Kejriwal Is Fine, Getting Insulin Regularly, Says Punjab CM After Visiting Tihar Jail

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on Tuesday, a prison official said.

He arrived at Tihar at 12.30 p.m. and left the premises around 1.10 p.m.

After meeting the incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister, CM Mann, while talking to reporters said that CM Kejriwal asked about the latest developments in the health and education spheres in Punjab.

“He also enquired about the board results in Punjab. He has assured Delhiites that he is fine and getting insulin and medical check-ups regularly,” said CM Mann.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that CM Kejriwal has urged everyone to go and vote.

The meeting comes a day after Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on Monday, said a prison official.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise scam, is lodged in Tihar's Jail No-2.

The jailed Delhi CM has provided a list of six individuals with whom he wants to meet in prison.

The ED has termed CM Kejriwal the "kingpin and the key conspirator" of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.