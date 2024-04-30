Delhi Hospital Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Evacuated

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The Chacha Nehru Hospital in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area was evacuated after an email regarding a bomb on the premises was received by the hospital administration on Tuesday, an official said.
According to police, after receiving information regarding the bomb, a police team along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs reached the hospital.
"As a precautionary measure, the patients were taken out of the hospital and searches are going on in the premises. However, nothing suspicious has been found so far," said a senior police official.
The police teams are also verifying the mail address.
More details awaited.
MENAFN30042024000231011071ID1108155563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.