Delhi Hospital Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Evacuated

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The Chacha Nehru Hospital in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area was evacuated after an email regarding a bomb on the premises was received by the hospital administration on Tuesday, an official said.

According to police, after receiving information regarding the bomb, a police team along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs reached the hospital.

"As a precautionary measure, the patients were taken out of the hospital and searches are going on in the premises. However, nothing suspicious has been found so far," said a senior police official.

The police teams are also verifying the mail address.

More details awaited.