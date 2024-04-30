Winners Of Qatar Alliance Of Civilization Award Honoured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the auspices of Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science held an honouring ceremony for winners of Qatar Alliance of Civilization Award 2023-2024 at the Diplomatic Club in Doha.

Addressing the ceremony, H E Dr. Al Hammadi said he is hopeful that the participation in the upcoming Qatar Alliance of Civilization Award 2025-2026 will increase, noting the increasing interest of the State of Qatar in the file of alliance of civilizations both at the educational curricula and the practices pursued by the educational institutions.

The alliance of civilizations currently represents one of the most consequential tools of soft diplomacy that promote peaceful co-existence among nations and peoples, he affirmed, pointing out that Qatar has been interested in cultural dialogue and alliance of civilizations since its independence in 1971, and this was embodied in building corporate frameworks that offered activities and broadly promoted understanding and cooperation among diverse civilizations and cultures.

He said the Qatar's interest in the alliance of civilizations has dramatically increased following the launch of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in 2007, affirming that this was demonstrated in the participation of Qatar, Turkiye and Spain, as the founding countries, in setting the UNAOC core pillars, with Qatar hosting the 4th UNAOC forum, the dialogue conference between Arab and Chinese civilizations, and patronizing the 8th Global Forum of UNAOC held in New York in November 2018.

H E Dr. Al Hammadi added that Qatar's priority for the alliance of civilizations was also demonstrated in the Qatar National Vision 2030 which underscored the importance of patronizing and supporting dialogue of civilizations and coexistence among diverse religions and cultures, affirming that the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations was established in 2010 which strives to promote Qatar's role in highlighting the contribution of the Islamic civilization, as well as other civilization in human progress, in addition to resolving disputes and conflict.