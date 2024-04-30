Wapo Reveals Identity Of RAW Officer Accused Of Ordering Hit On Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A story filed by The Washington Post has identified Vikram Yadav, believed to be an officer with India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as the one who instructed a hired hit team to target US-based Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The media report suggests that US intelligence agencies concluded that this operation was approved by the then-RAW chief, Samant Goel.



Following the exposure of the Pannun plot last year, Yadav was transferred back to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Indian government has not yet responded to the claims made in this report as of late Monday night.



Last year, US authorities indicted an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta for his involvement in the plot, alleging that he acted at the direction of an Indian official referred to as CC-1 in the indictment. Gupta is currently detained in a prison in Prague, following his arrest by Czech and US agencies.

In response to the information shared by the US regarding the role of the Indian official, India formed a high-level committee in November to investigate, citing concerns for national security. However, the government has not disclosed any findings from this probe.

The investigation into the Pannun plot reportedly involves multiple US agencies, including the CIA and FBI. Vikram Yadav, who was on deputation from the CRPF, allegedly shared details of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, including his address in New York, according to The Washington Post report citing sources and a US indictment.



Despite Yadav's lack of adequate training for such a mission, senior US officials from the Justice Department and FBI advocated for prosecuting him, which would implicate RAW in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

Although a US indictment unsealed in November implicated an Indian official in directing the plot, Yadav was referred to as an unnamed co-conspirator (CC-1) without mention of the Indian spy agency.

The report further suggests that higher-ranking RAW officials are implicated in a broader investigation by the CIA, FBI, and other agencies, potentially linking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inner circle.

