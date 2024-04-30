Kharkiv Region Targeted In 18 Russian Strikes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have shelled 18 settlements across Kharkiv region.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration, who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, at 18:20, the invaders hit Kharkiv with two KAB gliding bombs. Impacts were recorded in the Kyivskyi district. In one of the residential blocks, the building's facade and windows were damaged. A local man, 42, was hospitalized in grave condition.

According to Syniehubov, 18 settlements across Kharkiv region, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka, were hit by Russian artillery and mortars. Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Mala Vovcha, and Borova were targeted in Russian airstrikes.

One killed, two injured in Russian shelling ofregion on Apr 29

On Tuesday, April 30, at 02:00, the Russians hit the village of Zahryzove, using guided munitions. Seven households and two farm buildings suffered damage.

At 11:30, a house was damaged where a man, 67, was injured in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi after the Russians released a KAB gliding bomb.

In Liptsy, a number of houses and a garage sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

At 18:20, the enemy hit the village of Slobozhanske in the Lyptsi community, leaving six households damaged.

According to the head of the Administration, in Vovchansk, a Russian drone dropped an explosive on a household.

At 18:11, a local man, 59, blew up on a butterfly anti-personnel mine in a forest strip near the village of Velyki Prohody of the Derhachi community, requiring hospitalization.

As the official emphasized, last day Ukrainian troops operating on the Kupiansk axis repelled nine Russian attacks on the outskirts of Berestove and Novoserhiivka.

During the day in Kharkiv region, sappers demined 40.45 hectares of land and neutralized 458 mines and UXOs.

As Ukrinform earlier, an animal shelter that was relocated to Kharkiv after an evacuation from the war zone was hit by a Russian strike. A volunteer was injured in the attack.