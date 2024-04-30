               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
No Russian Warships Deployed Off Crimea Coast


4/30/2024 3:08:31 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 on Tuesday, April 30, there are no Russian warships spotted in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

That's according to the Ukrainian Naval Forces , Ukrinform reports.

Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean, Russia keeps on combat duty two warships, including a Kalibr carrier with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

Read also: Russia employs cluster-charged Iskander for Odesa strike - army spox

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center at Defense Forces South, Russia is seeing issues with manufacturing new naval vessels amid international sanctions imposed on the aggressor state over the invasion of Ukraine.

