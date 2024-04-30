Japan, Uzbekistan Set Up U23 Asian Cup Final, Secure Olympic Berths

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Japan and Uzbekistan booked Friday's AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 final after winning their respective semi-finals yesterday. Both the nations also secured their tickets to this year's Paris Olympics by reaching the title clash.

First half goals from Mao Hosoya and Ryotaro Araki earned Go Oiwa's side a 2-0 win over Iraq at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. Hosoya put the 2016 champions in front in the 28th minute and Araki doubled the lead 14 minutes later during a commanding performance by Oiwa's side, with captain Joel Fujita at the heart of a dominant display.

Earlier, history was created when Uzbekistan sealed qualification to the Olympic Games for the first time after defeating debutants Indonesia 2-0 at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

The progress was achieved in style as the 2018 champions picked up a fifth win in as many games without conceding a single goal.

After a goalless first half, Uzbekistan took the lead in 68th minute when Muhammadkodir Hamraliev produced an inch perfect cross from the right that was turned in by Khusayin Norchaev.

Indonesia's hopes of a comeback suffered a setback in the 84th minute after referee Shen Yinhao sent off Rizky Ridho for a high foot challenge on Jaloliddinov following a VAR review.

From the ensuing free-kick, Uzbekistan doubled their lead after Ernando Ari could only parry Jasurbek Jaloliddinov's powerfully struck effort, with Abdukhodir Khusanov's header from the rebound hitting the post but in the scramble to clear the ball, Pratama Arhan and his keeper got in each other's way as the Indonesian left-back sent the ball into the net.

Indonesia will meet Iraq for third position on Thursday, with the winner set to get Asia's third Olympic berth. The losing side will face African side Guinea in a playoff for a possible fourth slot.