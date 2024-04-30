               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 254 Times In Past Day


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 254 times in the past day.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy launched an air strike on Mala Tokmachka. As many as 96 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. Six MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. 151 artillery attacks were launched on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka," the statement said.

Seven settlements came under enemy fire.

There were 19 reports of damage to residential buildings. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

As reported, the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Veselianka near Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

