Indigo Gets New Chief Of Transformation

IndiGo, India's largest airline, has appointed Isidro Pablo Porqueras Orea as its Chief of Transformation, effective immediately.

Orea previously served as the Chief of Operations at Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea and brings over 25 years of professional experience in areas such as operations, commercial, strategy, and finance. The announcement was made in a statement released by IndiGo.

Orea has held executive roles for the past decade and will play a key role in IndiGo's ongoing transformation as the airline undergoes strategic changes. Wolfgang Prock Schauer currently heads operations at IndiGo, operating around 2,000 flights per day, with his term expected to end next year.

IndiGo recently announced its first order for wide-body planes, acquiring 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The airline aims to expand beyond its traditional short-haul routes and tap into the long-haul market. To support this expansion, IndiGo is introducing a premium class on its A320 aircraft for short-haul international routes. The new class will feature roomier seats, hot food, and a loyalty program, designed to attract more business travelers.

IndiGo's no-frills business model, which prioritizes high passenger capacity and charges extra for services like food, priority boarding, and seat allocation, has proven successful. The airline holds approximately 60% of India's domestic market share and has maintained profitability in an industry where others have struggled. Since 2012, three Indian airlines have declared bankruptcy due to difficulties in balancing revenues and rising costs.

Peter Elbers, who joined IndiGo in 2022 from Air France-KLM as Chief Executive Officer, has been pivotal in the airline's international expansion efforts. The company also welcomed Gregg Saretsky, former CEO of Canadian airline WestJet, as a non-executive director on the board of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company.

IndiGo's management is leveraging its dominant position in the domestic market to gain a foothold in the international arena. With the leadership changes and strategic initiatives underway, IndiGo aims to enhance its global presence and secure a larger share of the international travel market.

