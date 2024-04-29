King Attends Closing Session Of Esports Future Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Aqaba - His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday attended the closing session of the Esports Future Summit, which focused on a key promising sector for creating employment opportunities for young Jordanians and supporting the national economy, according to a Royal Court statement.



His Majesty listened to a briefing on the outcomes of discussion panels at the summit, held as part of Jordan's efforts to advance the creative industries sector, a pivotal sector in the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The summit was organsied by the Jordan Gaming Lab, a King Abdullah Fund for Development project, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, as well as other partners.



Jordan Gaming Lab Technical and Operational Partner Nour Khrais gave a brief - attended by His Royal Highness Prince Omar Bin Feisal, chairman of the Jordan Esports Federation - on how the summit highlighted the potential of young Jordanians in designing and developing electronic games, as well as their talents in e-sports.

For his part, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh elaborated on the Jordanian Strategy for E-Gaming and E-Sports (2023-2027), endorsed with the aim to secure 3,000 jobs, prepare 1,500 professional players and certified trainers, and attract foreign investors.

The summit included panel discussions, workshops, and contests that started on April 20, held across Jordan, in Umm Qais, Amman, Petra, and concluding in Aqaba, with sessions for experts and professional e-gamers from various countries, attended by over 1,500 participants.

Around 15 local small- and medium-sized enterprises work in the e-gaming industry in Jordan, with partnerships with international companies to develop e-games and market them in regional and international markets.