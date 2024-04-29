Arab Six-Party Consultative Meeting With US Discusses Efforts For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Six-Party Consultative Ministerial Meeting with the US on Monday convened in Riyadh to discuss the latest developments of the Israeli war on Gaza.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, went over efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire and stop the war in a way that guarantees the protection of civilians as per the international humanitarian law, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The discussions also reviewed the necessary mechanisms to lift all restrictions that hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance to all conflict zones in a way that prevents the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis in the besieged strip.

Participants discussed efforts exerted by the six countries to internationally recognise a Palestinian state that realises the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state on the pre-1967 lines and take irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution as per relevant international resolutions.

The meeting was chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and attended by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri.

Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein Al Sheikh, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also attended the meeting.