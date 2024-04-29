Prime Minister Says Crisis Caused By Years Of Occupation Not October 7 Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday said that the Palestinian cause is rooted in 70 years of continuous Israeli occupation and the international community's failure to uphold the Palestinians' legitimate rights, mainly their right to an independent state of their own.

Participating in a high-level session of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's stance, advocating for an immediate and enduring ceasefire in Gaza, the continuous flow of humanitarian aid into the war-torn strip and the initiation of a political dialogue to resolve the long-running conflict.



Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag and Palestinian entrepreneur Samer Khouri also participated in the panel discussion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The prime minister also warned of the“catastrophic” consequences of a potential Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, saying it would worsen the humanitarian crisis caused by Israeli aggression on Gaza.



Khasawneh also urged the international community to prevent the offensive, reiterating Jordan's condemnation of ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and settler provocations, which, he added, have led to tragic losses and numerous casualties among Palestinians.

Khasawneh also cited the high toll of casualties, injuries and infrastructure damage, estimated at around $18.7 billion, or about 93.7 per cent of the combined GDP of Gaza and the West Bank in recent years.



He also noted that 180 women in Gaza are currently giving birth under the rubble and cited reports by the UN and humanitarian agencies which show that 1.1 million children need psychological treatment and healthcare due to the devastation and trauma they have endured.

“The crisis did not suddenly arise on 7 October, but is the culmination of 70 years of Israeli occupation and the international community's failure to meet the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.”



Khasawneh also highlighted the economic impact of the Israeli aggression against Gaza on Jordan, including reduced government revenues and increased inflation due to tensions in the Red Sea, which affect shipping costs, particularly from Southeast Asia, Europe, and the USA.