Badia Police Rescue Family Whose Vehicle Got Stuck In Southern Desert Area

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- The Emergency Duties Unit at the Royal Central Badia Police rescued a family whose vehicle got stuck in one of the southern border desert areas due to rain and evacuated them to a safe area.Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Al-Qudah, Commander of the Duty Emergency Unit at the Royal Badia Police Command, said that a vehicle was spotted yesterday evening by a member of the Royal Badia Forces near the southern border area, and immediately a group of Badia Police officers headed on foot towards the vehicle, where they were surprised to find a family inside the vehicle that was trapped inside the torrential stream due to rain.He pointed out that in order to preserve their safety and fear of the high water level in the torrent, the main operations room was notified and moved to the site by specialized vehicles while communicating with civil defense personnel, where all teams moved, evacuated the family, and secured them in a safe area.Lieutenant Colonel Al-Qudah pointed out the need to deal seriously with the weather warnings issued by the Public Security Directorate (PSD), adding that some drivers of four-wheel drive vehicles believe that they are able to cross the paths of valleys and torrents, but they may get stuck in silt, and in many cases these areas are not within the range of communication networks, which increases the difficulty of the situation.He stressed the need to communicate with the emergency phone 911 before setting out to these areas in light of the state of atmospheric instability affecting the Kingdom, especially in the southern and eastern regions, which may lead to the formation of torrents that reach across the borders despite the lack of rainfall locally, which is what the PSD dealt with through the Royal Badia Police and Civil Defense in evacuating people trapped by torrents in such areas.