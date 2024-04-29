In Kharkiv, Air Raid Smashed Windows In Shelter For Dogs From War Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Shelter for animals evacuated from the war zone was damaged by a shelling in Kharkiv, and a man, a volunteer of the institution, was hospitalized.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the Kharkiv Animal Rescue NGO, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, at 18:14, Russians fired twice at Kharkiv animal hospital. One of the shells hit near our shelter with dogs from the war zone. One employee was hospitalized. The animals are safe, they are under severe stress. Windows in all the premises were smashed," the volunteers said.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russian troops used two D30-SN UMPBs (unified interspecies glider munitions, 30 cm caliber).

As reported, at about 18:10 on April 29, Russians struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with two air bombs . A 42-year-old man was wounded, his condition is moderate. According to the mayor Igor Terekhov, 6 apartment buildings were damaged, with windows smashed.

At the same time, Russian troops attacked the settlements of Kharkiv district. There were no casualties.