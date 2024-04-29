Ukraine Receives More Than 325 T Of Power Equipment From Latvian Donor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's energy sector has received humanitarian aid from the Latvian donor, Latvenergo, totaling more than 325 tonnes in weight. The shipment includes a 250 MVA transformer and 60 tonnes of transformer oil.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following Russian massive attacks, high-voltage equipment at our energy objects was damaged. In order to restore the energy system, we are using every opportunity, including used equipment. The aid provided by Latvian partners is extremely important, and we thank Latvia for this support,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko noted.

The Latvian State Fire and Rescue Service helped to deliver the shipment, while the transport costs were covered by the European Union.

A reminder that, since March 2022, Ukraine has received 25 humanitarian aid shipments from Latvia, consisting of power equipment with a total weight of more than 512 tonnes. The equipment provided includes 70 transformers of various capacities, special-purpose machinery and other equipment required for repairs.

In general, Ukraine has received 1,110 power equipment shipments, totaling about 15.3 thousand tonnes, from donors from 36 countries.