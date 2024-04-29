Incessant Rains Cause Flood-Like Situation In Kashmir

The incessant rain, coupled with fresh snowfall in higher altitudes, has caused a notable increase in the water levels of rivers and streams across the valley. Despite this, authorities have moved to allay fears of imminent flooding, citing active monitoring and precautionary measures in place.

The rains also triggered flash floods in many parts of Kashmir including Kupwara and the district administrations across the valley have put the disaster response machinery on high alert.

Amid an imminent flood threat posed by the ongoing incessant rains, authorities in Srinagar have devised a holistic evacuation plan

in different localities of the summer capital.

In Phase-I, the people of Kursoo Padshahi Bagh, Mehjoor Nagar, Charlipora, Gund Chandal, Naik Pora and Kursoo Ghat are to be evacuated to Sanatnagar Marriage Hall and inhabitants of Rambagh, Old Barzulla, Gung Bugh, Bulbul Bagh inhabitants are to be shifted to Marriage Hall Goripora.

In Phase-II, the Jawahar Nagar, Lal Mandi, Ikhrajpora inhabitants are to be shifted to ERA Complex Rambagh and residents of Gogji Bagh, Solina, Alochi Bagh and Magarmal Bagh to MET High School Rawatpora.

Under the Phase-II only, the inhabitants of Maisuma, Gow Kadal, Kukar Bazar, Sheikh Bagh, Abi Guzar and Samandar Bagh Barbarshah are to be evacuated to IMPA.

During the last 24 hours, Srinagar has recorded a rainfall of 38.6mm while Qazigund and Pahalgam in South Kashmir have recorded a precipitation of 64.4 mm and 51.7 mm respectively.

According to the details, Kupwara in north Kashmir and Kokernag in south have recorded a rainfall of 4.2 mm and 43.6 mm rainfall respectively, the details available with KNO, reads.

In the last 24 hours, Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has received a precipitation of 30.2mm.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told KNO that the intensity of rains have decreased in a number of areas this evening and there is a forecast of dry spell from May 01-May 05.

He added that the weather is expected to remain wet till late evening and a light spell of rain is expected tomorrow as well.

However, as per the advisory issued by MeT, the farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations till tomorrow.

Temporary disruption of traffic over higher reaches of Zojila, Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Razdan pass etc, the advisory reads, adding that water logging is expected in low lying areas and there is a possibility of landslides & shooting stones.

Temporary increase in water level in Jhelum & tributaries and other local streams & Nallas are expected, the advisory reads.

However, the fresh wet spell has not affected the power supply anywhere across Kashmir, the government has said.

Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Chief Engineer, Sandeep Seth told KNO that the power supply remains uninterrupted across Kashmir valley till Monday late evening.

“As per our assessment, we have distributed over 1300 Megawatts of power on Monday that depicts there are no issues or any major fault in electricity in almost all parts of the valley,” he said.

On asking about the precautionary measures in view of incessant rains in Kashmir valley, the Chief Engineer said that we are monitoring the situation round the clock.“We deal issues in accordance with the weather situations.”

Additionally, an avalanche struck the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or financial losses, as the avalanche occurred in a forested area.

Boy Dies, Houses Damaged



A report from Ramban said a 13-year-old boy died as a fresh landslide hit the Satarsu area of Ramban on Monday afternoon.