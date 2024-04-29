Incessant Rains Cause Flood-Like Situation In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A relentless downpour since Sunday evening has plunged several districts into chaos and brought normal life to a standstill in Jammu & Kashmir.
The incessant rain, coupled with fresh snowfall in higher altitudes, has caused a notable increase in the water levels of rivers and streams across the valley. Despite this, authorities have moved to allay fears of imminent flooding, citing active monitoring and precautionary measures in place.ADVERTISEMENT
The rains also triggered flash floods in many parts of Kashmir including Kupwara and the district administrations across the valley have put the disaster response machinery on high alert.
Amid an imminent flood threat posed by the ongoing incessant rains, authorities in Srinagar have devised a holistic evacuation plan
in different localities of the summer capital.
In Phase-I, the people of Kursoo Padshahi Bagh, Mehjoor Nagar, Charlipora, Gund Chandal, Naik Pora and Kursoo Ghat are to be evacuated to Sanatnagar Marriage Hall and inhabitants of Rambagh, Old Barzulla, Gung Bugh, Bulbul Bagh inhabitants are to be shifted to Marriage Hall Goripora. Read Also Inclement Weather, Power Crisis Kashmir Rivers, Tributaries Likely To Cross Danger Mark: I&FCD
In Phase-II, the Jawahar Nagar, Lal Mandi, Ikhrajpora inhabitants are to be shifted to ERA Complex Rambagh and residents of Gogji Bagh, Solina, Alochi Bagh and Magarmal Bagh to MET High School Rawatpora.
Under the Phase-II only, the inhabitants of Maisuma, Gow Kadal, Kukar Bazar, Sheikh Bagh, Abi Guzar and Samandar Bagh Barbarshah are to be evacuated to IMPA.
During the last 24 hours, Srinagar has recorded a rainfall of 38.6mm while Qazigund and Pahalgam in South Kashmir have recorded a precipitation of 64.4 mm and 51.7 mm respectively.
According to the details, Kupwara in north Kashmir and Kokernag in south have recorded a rainfall of 4.2 mm and 43.6 mm rainfall respectively, the details available with KNO, reads.
In the last 24 hours, Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has received a precipitation of 30.2mm.
Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told KNO that the intensity of rains have decreased in a number of areas this evening and there is a forecast of dry spell from May 01-May 05.
He added that the weather is expected to remain wet till late evening and a light spell of rain is expected tomorrow as well.
However, as per the advisory issued by MeT, the farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations till tomorrow.
Temporary disruption of traffic over higher reaches of Zojila, Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Razdan pass etc, the advisory reads, adding that water logging is expected in low lying areas and there is a possibility of landslides & shooting stones.
Temporary increase in water level in Jhelum & tributaries and other local streams & Nallas are expected, the advisory reads.
However, the fresh wet spell has not affected the power supply anywhere across Kashmir, the government has said.
Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Chief Engineer, Sandeep Seth told KNO that the power supply remains uninterrupted across Kashmir valley till Monday late evening.
“As per our assessment, we have distributed over 1300 Megawatts of power on Monday that depicts there are no issues or any major fault in electricity in almost all parts of the valley,” he said.
On asking about the precautionary measures in view of incessant rains in Kashmir valley, the Chief Engineer said that we are monitoring the situation round the clock.“We deal issues in accordance with the weather situations.”
Additionally, an avalanche struck the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or financial losses, as the avalanche occurred in a forested area.
Boy Dies, Houses DamagedDeputy Commissioner, Ramban, Baseer
A report from Ramban said a 13-year-old boy died as a fresh landslide hit the Satarsu area of Ramban on Monday afternoon.
Haq, said that a minor boy aged between 9-10 years has lost his life after a rock fell on a residential house in Kalapani, Satarsu area of Ramban late afternoon.“A house where two-three families were living got damaged after a rock fell on it, leaving a minor boy dead, whose hand has been retrieved so far,” he said, adding that the rescue operation has been launched to trace the rest parts of the body of the minor boy.
In a similar incident, the landslide damaged a residential house in Bujthala area of Uri in north Kashmir where seven persons were simultaneously buried under the debris.
“Seven persons have been rescued so far from the debris after a landslide hit a residential house in the locality,” officials said.
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Minga Sherpa wrote on X:“Team of Dist Admin B'la @BaramullaPolice & Lachhipura Battalion of @ChinarcorpsIA along with locals rescued 7 persons trapped under debris after their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Bujhthala, Tehsil Boniyar, Uri. Two persons injured in the incident are being shifted to the nearest medical facility for treatment.”
Moreover, a government building, housing the Handloom department's office has suffered damage in north Kashmir's Kupwara district also.
According to an official, around 8-10 houses were damaged due to heavy rain in Mandi Area of Poonch. SDM Ashfaq Hussain said,“8-10 houses were damaged in heavy rainfall. Some houses are fully damaged and some are partially damaged. A few roads have also been damaged. A relief amount will be given to the affected as per the rules. We are providing tents to the affected families. We have identified vulnerable spots and places of alternate accommodation in the area.”
Meanwhile, a man received injuries as a landslide blocked Baba Reshi-Gulmarg road in North Kashmir Baramulla district on Monday.
A landslide occurred at Cherdari Baba Reshi road due to which Baba Reshi-Gulmarg road was blocked. An official said that one person namely Zahoor Ahmad Wani got injured, he was shifted to GMC Baramulla for medical treatment.
Meanwhile efforts are on to clear the road.
Over 300 Families Relocated In Kupwara
Reports from Kupwara said that as many as 336 families from the flood-affected areas of the district were relocated to safer places on Monday by the District Administration.
Of these, 198 families have been evacuated from Handwara tehsil alone. Also, 51 villages of the district have been partly affected, while 5 villages of Handwara have been fully affected by the floods.
It was given out that floods have damaged some major infrastructure assets in the district which include Shumriyal Bridge, Khumryal Bridge (side walls), Shatmuqam Bridge, Sohipora- Hayhama bridge, Farkyan bridge, two RDD buildings at Kupwara and AD Handicrafts office building. Shumryal- Gundajhanger road got cut-off due to scouring and a breach in Doban Kachama dam.
Meanwhile all the border roads have been closed due to fresh snowfall and avalanche threat. The District Administration has assured the general public that there is no need to panic as all the men and machinery have been pressed into service for necessary rescue, relief and restoration measures.
Water level is continuously monitored and evacuation measures are underway in the flood prone areas. It was also given out that 21 Shelter homes have been established across the district.
The general Public has been advised to approach the District Control Room headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner Revenue and Tehsil Level control Rooms, headed by the concerned Tehsildars, for any assistance. Meanwhile class work remained suspended in the schools of the district today.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan has directed for immediate restoration measures to connect Shumryal and Gundjahanger villages. The DC accompanied by other officers, during the day undertook an extensive tour of the affected areas, where she took stock of the flood situation and directed concerned to focus on evacuation measures so that precious lives are saved.
Later, she took a review of the flood situation in a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority and passed directions to all the concerned people involved in the rescue, relief and restoration works. Ayushi urged the residents not to venture close to water bodies and Nallahs and cooperate with the District Administration. (With inputs from KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS