Assam Rifles Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 9.83 Cr In Mizoram, 2 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, April 29 (IANS) The Assam Rifles in separate joint operations arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth over Rs 9.83 crore from their possession in Mizoram, officials said on Monday, adding that the drugs were smuggled in from Myanmar.

Assam Rifles sources said the para-military troopers along with other law enforcing agencies arrested a person from Aizawl on Monday and recovered 20,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.66 crore from his possession.

In a separate joint operation, a drug peddler was apprehended from Zokhawthar in Champhai district on Sunday night, leading to the recovery of heroin worth Rs 3.17 crore from his possession.

The seized drugs and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.