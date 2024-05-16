               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
King Returns To Jordan After Participating In Bahrain Arab Summit


5/16/2024 2:43:08 PM

Amman, May 16 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Thursday after heading Jordan's delegation at the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain.

