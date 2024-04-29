Al-Kuwari Meets UAE State Minister For Financial Affairs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met with Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Hadi al-Hussaini, on the sidelines of the 49th meeting of the governors of the Islamic Development Bank held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, reports QNA. The meeting discussed a number of topics of mutual interest, especially with regards to the economic and financial fields, in addition to exploring ways to intensify bilateral co-operation.
