Israeli Arrests In Occupied West Bank Up To 8,505 Since October 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 29 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 12 Palestinians during raids across the West Bank on Monday, bringing the total number of detainees since October 7 to 8,505, according to Palestinian sources.Among those arrested were ex-prisoners and a child, and that most of the military raids took place overnight in Hebron, Jenin, Tulkarm, Jericho and East Jerusalem, according to the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club.The Israeli army and Jewish settlers have escalated attacks on Palestinians and property in the West Bank since the war on Gaza began, in which 491 people were killed and 4,900 injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.The Prisoners Club said the occupation authority's systematic crimes, particularly "medical crimes" against Palestinian prisoners, surged after October 7 as part of vindictive actions.It said many prisoners, who were recently released, suffered health problems, some of which required hospitalization, as a result of poor conditions and harsh treatment in Israeli jails, including torture, hunger and lack of medical attention, which were key characteristics of the occupation authority's policies over the past decades.The Palestinian organization called for an independent United Nations investigation into the systematic Israeli crimes against prisoners.