Ukraine, NATO Reach Highest Level Of Relations Since Independence - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have currently reached the highest level of relations since the nation regained independence, but there is more to strive for.

That's according to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today, we can note that Ukraine and the Alliance have reached the highest level of relations throughout the entire period of our independence. But it's not the highest possible one," he noted.

Zelensky emphasized it is obvious that Ukraine will become part of NATO "because it is impossible to imagine the security of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic community without Ukraine's effective participation."

"Russia seeks to make our state, our people, and our potential its bridgehead for further destabilization of the entire European and Euro-Atlantic space. And that's why the answer to the question of reliable and long-term common security lies in the protection of our state," the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, NATO may create a special Fund for the financial support of Ukrainian defenses in the amount of EUR 100 billion.