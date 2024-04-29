US Ambassador Visits Kirmizi Kasaba Of Azerbaijan's Guba District

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark Libby, visited the villageof Kırmızı Kasaba, Guba region.
According to Azernews, this was shared on the embassy's official"X" social account.
"The US ambassador and his wife, Danusya Libby, visited thevillage of Kırmızı Kasaba in Guba district to celebrate the JewishPassover holiday. Here they met with representatives of thecommunity of Mountain Jews. They visited synagogues, museums, aswell as the Arch Bridge," the post said.
