Preity Zinta Misses 'Pati Parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough, Drops Adorable Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Currently busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta on Monday shared an adorable video with pictures of her husband Gene Goodenough, saying she is missing her 'Pati Parmeshwar'.
Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a Reel, which includes a montage of throwback pictures of the couple. There are also some glimpses of some unseen videos in the Reel.
The post is captioned: "I miss u already #patiparmeshwar #ting."
The 'Veer-Zaara' actress also added the tune of the song 'Tu Kya Jaane' from the recently released movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.
The couple has twins - a boy, and a girl.
On the work front, she has 'Lahore 1947' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi in the pipeline.
MENAFN29042024000231011071ID1108151304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.