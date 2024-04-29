Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sponsored and attended the scheduled honorary ceremony for distinguished schools and teachers marking the World Teachers' Day.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is scheduled to depart Kuwait heading to Egypt Tuesday (April 30) on a state visit.
CAIRO -- Kuwait's Ambassador in Cairo Ghanim Al-Ghanim underscores the significance of the upcoming historic visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahamad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Egypt.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) announces departure of the second medical relief team consisting of 14 physicians and consultants toward Gaza.
MADRID -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hsd announced on Monday that he will stay in office and work more robustly for serving freedoms and democracy. (end) rk
