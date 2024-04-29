Stefanishyna To Take Part In Informal Meeting Of EU's General Affairs Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna will take part in an informal meeting of the EU's General Affairs Council, dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of EU enlargement.

This was reported by the minister's press service on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the Deputy Prime Minister will pay a working visit to Brussels on April 29-30.

"The meeting of EU ministers will be dedicated to the 20th anniversary of EU enlargement, when 10 new member states joined the EU (2004). On this occasion, delegations from all candidate countries will arrive in Brussels," the statement said.

Zelensky: Ukraine has fulfilled all conditions for real start of negotiations on EU accession

The meeting's agenda includes the EU enlargement process, discussion of the lessons of the previous wave of enlargement. Particular attention will be paid to strengthening the EU and its tools, including the rule of law. As expected, important steps and reforms will be considered to strengthen the EU's capacity.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ambassador of the EU to Ukraine, Katarína Mathernová expressed hope that negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on joining the EU would begin in late June.