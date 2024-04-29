Energy Minister Meets China State Shipbuilding Corporation Chairman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, met in Beijing today with Wen Gang, the Chairman of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the signing ceremony between QatarEnergy and CSSC for the construction of 18 ultra-modern QC-Max size LNG vessels, as part of QatarEnergy's historic LNG fleet expansion program.
The meeting was attended by Mohamed Abdullah Al-Dehaimi, Qatar's Ambassador in China and senior executives from QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG, andCSSC.
MENAFN29042024000063011010ID1108151086
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.