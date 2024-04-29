(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 29, 2024: The role of CFOs has broadened significantly in the past few years, transcending traditional financial responsibilities to encompass strategic decision-making. The need for constant transformation is crucial as CFOs are now expected to lead transformative initiatives and provide insights that can directly influence organisational growth and sustainability. Catering to the growing demands of the future CFO role, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), acclaimed for its 3rd rank in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2023 rankings, along with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations, announced the launch of their Chief Financial Officer Programme, featuring two online modules by Kellogg Executive Education.

This high-impact 12-month programme is curated for new and evolving CFOs. It is also designed for seasoned financial leaders and business heads with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. Designed to unlock the next level of their CFO journey, the programme will equip leaders to refine financial decision-making in a dynamic global economy, navigate mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs with confidence. The programme will also enable leaders master data-driven financial strategies, lead with integrity, ethical governance and corporate responsibility, innovate through design thinking for creative financial solutions, execute strategic risk management, safeguard assets and maximise opportunities.

According to the FTI Consulting’s 2024 Global CFO Report, 43% of finance leaders prioritise establishing finance as a strategic partner to the business in the next 12 months and 84% of CFOs emphasise the importance of enhancing forecasting accuracy to effectively allocate capital and resources to strategic initiatives. This underscores the evolving role of CFOs as strategic partners who drive business growth and innovation through data-driven insights and collaboration across functions. As CFOs adapt to the rapidly changing business landscape, they are transforming their roles from traditional financial stewards to strategic advisors who play a crucial role in shaping organisational strategy and decision-making.

This hands-on programme for creating future-ready CFOs offers immersive live online learning by IIMK faculty and industry experts, and a 3-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus. It also features two online modules by Kellogg Executive Education. Additionally, the programme includes a capstone project guided by IIM Kozhikode Faculty, hands-on learning through business simulations in strategic finance, an opportunity for peer-to-peer learning and advanced modules on economic dynamics, mergers, acquisitions and IPO, & C-Suite leadership. The modules have been carefully





crafted to provide leaders with growth strategies, innovation, digital transformation, and data-driven decision-making. The module includes various impactful topics such as economic dynamics and global considerations, financial markets, advanced corporate finance strategies and business valuation, strategic performance management, leading with AI and digital, leading growth strategy, corporate governance and ethical leadership, transforming disruption into advantage and C-suite leadership among others.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “In today's dynamic business landscape, Chief Financial Officers must proactively embrace change and adapt to emerging trends to remain indispensable. This programme provides a comprehensive curriculum covering financial strategy, risk management, and digital transformation. By equipping CFOs with advanced analytical skills and strategic foresight, this programme enables them to navigate complex financial challenges, drive innovation, and lead their organisations towards sustainable growth. We are committed to bringing high-impact programmes and excited to collaborate with an esteemed institution such as IIM Kozhikode. We are confident that participants will be able to gain a competitive edge in their financial decision-making, optimise resource allocation, and drive profitability, ensuring long-term financial sustainability and resilience for their organisations.”

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. This programme is set to begin on June 30, 2024, with a fee of INR 6,50,000 plus GST.





MENAFN29042024005232011781ID1108150772