Ashwin Sheth Group brings you 'Sone ki Chaabi' to mark the celebration of Akshaya Tritiya

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29th April 2024: Ashwin Sheth Group (ASG), a leading real estate firm in India, has launched its most significant campaign for Q1 - "Sone ki Chaabi", coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious Indian festival aiming to secure a prosperous future for home buyers and property investors.

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion for people to seek property investments as it is the most auspicious time to do so. On this day, people make enduring financial commitments in Real estate & Gold. Typically, homebuyers stand to gain from attractive deals, tax advantages and favourable celestial alignments, making it an opportune moment for property acquisition. By choosing to invest in property on Akshaya Tritiya, individuals can seek blessings for their investment from the divine, ensuring prosperity and joy in their new abode.

The Ashwin Sheth Group has introduced an exciting promotion for this Akshaya Tritiya, offering assured luxury gifts to homebuyers who secure their dream homes. The offer is named "Sone ki Chaabi" based on the most valuable gift being given out - a 100 gm Gold key. This campaign spans all operational sites of the Ashwin Sheth Group, featuring guaranteed offers for all customers who book during this period. The exclusive offers also include an all-expenses paid 3N/4D family vacation to Mauritius, iPhone 15 Pros and BMW & Harley Davidson bikes. Disclaimer: The prizes of BMW bikes or iPhones are solely offered by ASG as a part of this promotion and these companies are not associated with this offer. ASG takes the sole responsibility for fulfilling the prize won by the allottee during the offer period, *T&C applied.

This opportunity to partake in the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya festival is live from April 20th to May 20th, 2024 and this exceptional offer extends across the Ashwin Sheth Group's prestigious developments, encompassing Avante in Kanjurmarg, Montana in Mulund, Sheth Zuri in Thane, Sheth Avalon in Thane, Sheth Vasant Lawns in Thane and Edmont-Aurelia in Kandivali.

Mr. Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Ashwin Sheth Group stated, "Sone ki Chaabi" campaign is an exclusive giveaway on all projects across Mumbai and it adds excitement for potential homebuyers, also reflects our brand's dedication to customer satisfaction on this auspicious festival. Providing exceptional value and creating opportunities for customers to get exclusive assured rewards while investing in their dream homes truly demonstrate our commitment to their needs and preferences. It enhances the overall experience and strengthens the bond between our brand and our customers. It's a delightful way to celebrate aspirations, forge enduring memories and lay the cornerstone for a lifetime of happiness in their new homes."

A recipient of prestigious awards, Ashwin Sheth Group is actively engaged in an expansion drive, extending its presence in both residential and commercial segments along with other business growth drivers within the MMR region, and soon venturing into new cities as well.





MENAFN29042024005232011781ID1108150766