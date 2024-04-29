Spain PM Says He Is Staying In Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID -- Sanchez indicated that he informed King Felipe VI about his decision and expressed gratitude to the Spanish people who showed sympathy, encouraging him to remain in the officce and carry on work.

Last Wednesday, the prime minister declared that he was suspending public duties to ponder his political future after a court in Madrid declared starting investigations into charges made by his political opponents against his wife Pegona Gomez that she used her influence to make controversial business deals. (end)

