Turkey’s main stock gains 0.77 percent on Monday’s session open

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish benchmark stock index kicked off trading at 9,992.45 points, showing an increase of 0.77 percent or 76.83 points compared to its previous close. This positive start reflected investor optimism and a bullish sentiment in the market.



In the previous trading session, the BIST 100 index experienced a notable rise of 2.05 percent, closing at 9,915.62 points. This upward movement was accompanied by a robust daily transaction volume of 115.2 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD3.5 billion), indicating active participation from market participants.



As of 10:15 a.m. (0715GMT), the exchange rates against the Turkish lira remained relatively stable. The USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 32.4010, while the EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 34.8195. Additionally, the GBP/TRY rate was observed at 40.4070, reflecting the ongoing dynamics in the foreign exchange market.



Furthermore, the prices of key commodities also attracted attention. The price of one ounce of gold was quoted at USD2,331.65, indicating fluctuations in the precious metals market. Meanwhile, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD88.40, reflecting the ongoing volatility and geopolitical factors influencing global energy markets.



Overall, these indicators provide valuable insights into the current state of the Turkish financial markets, reflecting both domestic and international factors impacting investor sentiment and market dynamics.

