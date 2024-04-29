Karnataka JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Father Booked For 'Sexual Harassment, Stalking'; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A sexual harassment and stalking case were filed against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, on Sunday at the Holenarasipur police station in the district. The complaint was lodged by their cook, reports said.

Prajwal Revanna, who has been embroiled in the "obscene video" controversy, is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. His father, HD Revanna, is a former minister.

Delhi Police registers FIR over alleged doctored video of Amit Shah promising to end SC/ST reservation

Representing Karnataka's Hassan, Prajwal Revanna seeks a fresh term in the Lok Sabha as a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He is facing Congress' Shreyas Patel in the upcoming elections.

It is reportedly said that the complainant, who claims to be a relative of Revanna's wife Bhavani, alleged that four months into her employment, Revanna began sexually harassing her. She also accused Prajwal Revanna of engaging in "vulgar conversations" with her daughter via video calls.

Furthermore, she expressed concerns about threats to her life and the safety of her family members.

Karnataka: Chamarajanagar BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad passes away

Earlier, on April 25, the Women's Commission Chairperson urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to launch an SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into objectionable videos circulating on social media, allegedly involving JD(S) MP Prajwal.

Responding to the request, CM Siddaramaiah announced the formation of an SIT to investigate the matter. In a post on X, he said, "The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case."

The SIT, led by IPS officer Vijay Kumar Singh, includes DG CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar as members.

'Do not need Hindu votes for election victory...' Telangana Congress leader TN Rao's video goes viral (WATCH)

The case has been registered at the Holenarasipur police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 A (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 D, 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).