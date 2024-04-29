Argentine leader reaffirms commitment to public universities amid austerity protests

(MENAFN) Argentine President Javier Mele has firmly stated his administration's stance regarding public universities, dispelling rumors of any intentions to close them amidst widespread protests against the government's austerity measures. Mele emphasized that the government has never entertained the idea of shuttering public universities nor halting their funding. He categorically dismissed such claims as baseless fabrications propagated by political opponents.



Addressing concerns about transparency and accountability in university funding, Mele underscored the importance of conducting audits, highlighting a lack of scrutiny in financial management over the past decade. He argued that taxpayers' contributions necessitate stringent oversight to ensure responsible allocation of resources. Mele framed the call for audits as a means to combat corruption and inefficiency, portraying any resistance to such scrutiny as indicative of malfeasance.



The assurance from President Mele comes in the wake of significant demonstrations across Argentina, particularly in Buenos Aires, denouncing what protesters perceive as the government's adoption of extreme liberal policies and its perceived threat to the integrity of public education. The demonstrations, drawing hundreds of thousands of participants, represented a collective outcry in defense of free public university education and opposition to austerity measures. While estimates vary, the scale of the protests signals a notable public discontent with the direction of government policies under Mele's leadership.



In Buenos Aires alone, the demonstration saw a substantial turnout, with figures ranging from tens of thousands to possibly half a million attendees, according to differing sources. The magnitude of the protest suggests a growing opposition to the austerity measures and a deep-seated commitment to preserving accessible and quality higher education within Argentina. Despite the government's characterization of the protests as politically motivated, the sheer volume of participants underscores the significance of the issue and the urgency felt by many within Argentine society.

