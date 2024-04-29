CBK: USD Drops To KD 0.307, Euro At KD 0.330

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US dollar on Monday dropped 0.08 percent against the Kuwaiti dinar trading at KD 0.307 and the euro rose by 0.23 percent to KD 0.330 compared to Sunday's rates.
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said on its daily bulletin that the sterling pound rose by 0.31 percent to KD 0.385, the Swiss franc rose by 0.25 percent trading at KD 0.337 and the Japanese yen remained stable at KD 0.0022.
Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end)
