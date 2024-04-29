Sobha Surendran Says Veteran CPI(M) Leader Met Thrice To Discuss BJP Entry; Jayarajan Denies It

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 29 (IANS) Hours before the Kerala CPI(M) began its meeting to discuss the ongoing controversy involving veteran party leader and ruling Left Convenor EP Jayarajan's possible defection, a top leader of the BJP said he held three meetings. This allegation was quickly denied by Jayarajan.

Sobha Surendran, the BJP's candidate from Alappuzha is part of the party's all- India team entrusted with the task of wooing leaders from other political parties.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Sobha Surendran said there were three meetings between her, Jayarajan and TG Nandakumar, a known power broker.

Sobha Surendran alleged that the first meeting was at the home of her sister's son, the second in Delhi and the third at the state-run guest house at Trissur.

“These meetings took place from January 2023. While we were talking in Delhi, Jayarajan got a call and after that he was jittery. I assume that the caller was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. I challenge Jayarajan to file a case against me for these statements I have made,” said Sobha Surendran.

Meanwhile Jayarajan who arrived for the CPI(M) meeting on Monday morning told the media that all of Sobha Surendran's claims were false.

“I have never liked that lady (Sobha Surendran) and I have never met her. I have not even spoken to her over the phone. There is a deep-rooted conspiracy in all this I suspect,” said Jayarajan.

Now, all eyes are on the ongoing CPI(M) state secretariat meeting's outcome.

Including Chief Minister Vijayan, quite a few top party leaders have expressed their displeasure over the Jayarajan episode, especially after his disclosure that he met senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

What has upset the CPI(M) is that he disclosed this on polling day, April 26.