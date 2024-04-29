Qatar, Jordan Discuss Labour Issues, Al Marri Meets UK And Uzbekistan Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri yesterday met Minister of Labour of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan H E Nadia Abdel Raouf Al Rawabdeh and Palestinian Minister of Labour H E Dr. Enas Al Attari, each in separate meetings on the sidelines of the 50th Arab Labour Conference in Baghdad, Iraq. The meetings discussed aspects of joint cooperation between Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the State of Palestine, and ways to support and develop them in topics related to labour fields. Also yesterday, the Minister of Labour met with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar H E Neerav Patel and Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Qatar H E Ashraf Khodjaev, separately. During the meetings, they discussed several topics of common interest and reviewed cooperation relations in the fields of the labour sector and ways to support and develop them.