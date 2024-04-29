Mol Takes Measures To Protect Workers From Chemical Hazards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO), marked the World Occupational Safety and Health Day 2024 under the theme 'Chemical Hazards: Prevention and Mitigation Strategies'.

The day is observed on April 28 every year to promote occupational safety and health in workplaces and provide a safe and healthy working environment. The Occupational Safety and Health Department at the Ministry of Labour (MoL) continuously undertake intensive inspection visits to work sites to ensure that the necessary measures are taken to protect workers from work hazards.

“This year, the department will pay great attention to chemical hazards and will launch a major awareness campaign by distributing several awareness materials in several languages to help raise workers' awareness of these hazards,” said Assistant Director of the Occupational Safety and Health Department Saad Rashed Al Nabit, said at the event.

He added that the department will launch a special inspection campaign through several inspection visits to companies working in the field of chemical manufacturing and areas where chemicals are handled and used.

Al Nabit said that the Ministry's celebration of World Safety and Health Day 2024 comes in the context of promoting participatory work for occupational safety and health, and encouraging private sector establishments and governmental and semi-governmental entities to prioritise the safety of workers and employees.

He underscored the need for workers exposed to the risks of the work environment to receive comprehensive and integrated care in accordance with human rights standards, as stipulated in all international conventions and charters.

Al Nabit praised the great role played by employers in promoting their workers, educating them about their rights and duties, and protecting their health and safety. He urged them to continue resolving the issues facing their workers, protecting their rights, and fulfilling their social responsibilities towards the nation.

Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Dr Salah Abdullah Al Yafei said that exposure to chemical hazards in the workplace is a serious threat to workers and requires a joint effort between many entities, as workers are the most vulnerable group to chemical hazards.

He explained that the MoPH is working jointly with the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to develop national strategies and programmes that will protect workers from exposure to these hazards.