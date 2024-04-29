A New Children Book Written To Make Immigration Easier For Children - Adi's New Home

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Home is where the heart stays connected. Join Adi as he learns that distance can never break the bonds of family.



Saba Jamalian is pleased to announce the release of his new children’s book Adi's New Home. This tale follows the journey of Adi, a baby elephant, as he immigrates to a new country with his family. Through Adi's experiences, children are introduced to the importance of staying connected with loved ones, even when they are far away.



In Adi's New Home, readers accompany Adi as he navigates the challenges of adapting to a new environment. Despite the distance separating him from his loved ones, Adi learns valuable lessons about the enduring bond of family and friendship. Through rhymes and beautiful illustrations, Saba Jamalian weaves a captivating narrative that resonates with children of all ages.



Adi's New Home - where love knows no distance.



Saba Jamalian is an immigrant himself and deeply connected to the experiences of moving to a new country. When a young family member moved to America at the age of three, she struggled with her feelings of missing family back home. Observing her challenges, Saba noticed she missed her family back in her country greatly but found it difficult to articulate her emotions. This inspired Saba to write a book that could help children like her express and understand their feelings. Their reading sessions have become a meaningful way for her to connect with her emotions and the memories of our family.



About the Author:

Saba Jamalian is a software engineer and debut children's book author who delights in sharing stories with young audiences. His belief in the transformative power of literature fuels his commitment to creating meaningful and inspiring narratives. Through Adi's New Home, Saba aims to spark imagination and curiosity, empowering children to explore their emotions and the world around them.



MENAFN29042024006887014834ID1108149667