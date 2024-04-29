Dalit Leader Srinivas Prasad, Instrumental In BJP's South Karnataka Success, Passes Away At 76

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), April 29 (IANS) Prominent Dalit leader Srinivas Prasad, who helped BJP make inroads in south Karnataka and took the party to the doorsteps of the oppressed classes, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 76.

According to family sources, Prasad passed away after suffering a heart attack in the early hours of Monday. He also suffered from multiple organ failure, according to his family. He was admitted to the private hospital three days ago.

Srinivas Prasad is survived by his wife, Prathima Prasad, and daughters, Purnima Prasad and Poonam Prasad. Purnima Prasad stated that the body would be kept at the residence in Jayalakshmipuram locality in Mysuru city for the people to pay their last respects

Prasad, a six-term MP from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat, had helped the BJP win the seat for the first time in the 2019 general election. He had recently announced retirement from electoral politics ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Prasad served as the Union Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

Expressing shock over the death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that it was a big setback for the struggle towards social justice.“We had retained a good relationship despite being attached to different political parties.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said, "Srinivas Prasad chose the BJP party at the fag end of his political career and helped the party reach out to the masses over its principles, ideology, and nationalism. His demise has created a vacuum at the national level."