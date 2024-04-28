El Sewedy & HDB Technical Academy Launches In Sadat Industrial City

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Housing and Development Bank (HDB) has forged a strategic partnership with the ElSewedy Foundation to establish and inaugurate the El Sewedy and HDB Technical Academy in Sadat Industrial City, Menoufeya. The inauguration of this academy aims to enhance the abilities of young people and equip them with practical training to meet the real demands of both the local and international labour markets. It aligns with the shared vision of developing technical education in Egypt and supporting the Egyptian economy.

This initiative reflects HDB's unwavering commitment to being a responsible and impactful member of society, with a particular focus on advancing technical education.

During the inauguration ceremony, Hassan Ghanem, CEO and Managing Director of HDB, was joined by Reda Hegazy, Minister of Education and Technical Education, and Ahmed El Sewedy, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and CEO of El Sewedy Electric. The event was attended by numerous leaders from HDB and the El Sewedy Foundation.

The academy boasts an impressive area of 3,250 square meters and stands out for its advanced educational experience and environment. Approximately 1,350 students will benefit from a unique blend of technical education: 80% practical training within partner factories and 20% theoretical study.

Hassan Ghanem expressed his satisfaction with the strategic partnership between HDB and the ElSewedy Foundation. Both institutions are at the forefront of providing innovative technical education and vocational training, adhering to the latest internationally approved standards.

Ghanem emphasized that the establishment of this academy aligns with HDB's belief that comprehensive social and economic progress, as well as the achievement of sustainable development goals, hinges on robust educational support. The goal is to nurture a conscious generation capable of driving societal development.

Supporting the educational process remains HDB's paramount social responsibility. The bank consistently champions technical education, in line with the state's directives to prioritize vocational training. This commitment contributes significantly to Egypt's comprehensive economic development by supplying the labour market with precisely trained and skilled workers.

Furthermore, Ghanem underscored the importance of enhancing industrial technical schools and empowering their workforce. This collaborative effort with the private sector supports industrial specializations across various sectors, propelling Egypt's comprehensive development plans forward.

Ahmed El-Sewedy, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and CEO of El Sewedy Electric, highlighted that the partnership with HDB aims to expand access to high-quality education and advanced vocational training. The ultimate objective is to produce a highly competitive workforce ready to excel in the labour market.

The academy awards its students three certificates:

·



A diploma accredited by the Ministry of Education and Technical Education.

·



An international certificate accredited by the German-Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Egypt.

·



An English language certificate accredited by the University of Cambridge.

Additionally, the academy offers students the opportunity to specialize in various fields, including logistics, mechanical operation and maintenance, electrical installations, and networks and information technology. Plans are underway to introduce more specializations in the future.