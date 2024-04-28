Harvey Weinstein Hospitalised After New York Court Overturns Rape Conviction

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Harvey Weinstein's lawyer has said that the former movie mogul has been admitted to a Manhattan hospital for various tests upon his return to New York City, as per an AP report. This came after an appeals court decision overturned his 2020 rape conviction Arthur Aidala said that Weinstein was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on April 26, adding,“They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help physically. He's got a lot of problems. He's getting all kinds of tests. He's somewhat of a train wreck health-wise.”Official statementsThe New York City Department of Correction spokesperson, Frank Dwyer, confirmed Weinstein's custody at Bellevue, the report said. Thomas Mailey from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said Weinstein was transferred from Mohawk Correctional Facility to city jurisdiction (Rikers Island jail complex), as per the appeals ruling, the report added hospital did not respond to queries, AP added rulingThe New York Court of Appeals nullified Weinstein's conviction, citing jurors' exposure to evidence unrelated to the charges. Consequently, his 23-year prison sentence was voided, and a retrial was ordered intend to retry Weinstein for alleged sexual assaults in 2006 and 2013. Weinstein, convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 for another rape, remains in custody's health concernsWeinstein, plagued by cardiac issues, diabetes, sleep apnea, and eye problems, has experienced declining health. Aidala affirmed Weinstein's mental acuity but highlighted his physical ailments said his client's ailments are physical, adding that mentally, he is“sharp as a tack. Feet are firmly planted on the ground.”Aidala criticised the treatment Weinstein received during his transfer, claiming denial of basic necessities, AP said. State corrections spokesperson Mailey declined to comment on these allegations.“He was not treated well. They refused to give him even a sip of water, no food, no bathroom break,” Aidala said.“He's a 72-year-old sickly man.”Doctors at Bellevue plan to conduct extensive tests before Weinstein's potential return to Rikers Island. Aidala intends to propose a retrial after Labor Day during Weinstein's upcoming court appearance.(With inputs from AP)

