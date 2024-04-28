Qatar Expresses Deep Concern Over Increasing Escalation In Sudan's Al Fashir

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and tension surrounding the city of Al Fashir, the capital of North Darfur State in the Republic of the Sudan, calling on all parties to de-escalate the situation, exercise restraint, and avoid further conflict, which could have disastrous consequences for civilians.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for dialogue among all Sudanese parties to bring an end to the armed conflict permanently, paving the way for comprehensive negotiations that will ultimately lead to a comprehensive agreement and lasting peace.

The ministry also stressed the importance of placing the Sudanese crisis at the top of the international community's agenda and addressing its root causes comprehensively.

The ministry reiterated Qatar's unwavering position in support of Sudan's unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, rejecting any form of interference in its internal affairs and fully respecting the choices of its people for freedom, peace, justice, and prosperity.