Arab Parliament Calls For Initiating International Investigation Into Gaza Mass Graves

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, April 28 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament called for initiating an urgent and independent international investigation into the mass graves discovered in the Shifa and Nasser medical complexes, following the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from some areas in the Gaza Strip.The Arab Parliament called on the international community, human rights organizations, the United Nations and the Security Council to take all necessary legal measures to hold the occupation accountable for its crimes and massacres in accordance with the standards of international law and international humanitarian law and to bring those responsible to justice as war criminals.He explained that the magnitude of the massacres and heinous crimes of the occupation against Palestinians, including children, women and the elderly, in the Gaza Strip raises serious doubts and questions about the ability of the UN system to protect civilians, especially since the massacres of the occupation represent war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide and violate all resolutions that call for the protection of civilians during wars.