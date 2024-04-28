Ukrainian Sappers Neutralized More Than 4,000 Explosives In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's State Special Transport Service have cleared 3,430.74 hectares of territories, found and neutralized 4,140 explosive objects.

The State Special Transport Service said this in a post on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

During the week, the largest number of explosive items – 2,983 - were found and neutralized in the Kharkiv region.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the State Special Transport Service have found and neutralized 145,574 explosive objects.

The area of 86,149.57 hectares has been demined (inspected).

In particular, military sappers cleared 23.48 hectares of water areas, 881.66 km of roads, 2,513.83 km of railroad tracks, 468.63 km of power lines, 51.87 km of gas pipelines, and 341.12 ha of residential area territories.

As reported by Ukrinform, two young men aged 18 and 19 were hospitalized with numerous injuries in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region. An explosive item they found in a field exploded in the hands of one of them.

Photo: State Special Transport Service, Facebook